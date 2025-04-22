Black Mirror season 8: Is there further hope for renewal now?

We recognize that at the time of this writing, there is still no official Black Mirror season 8 renewal over at Netflix. Yet, the more and more that we see about the future of the series, the more optimistic we become about its future.

After all, consider the following — according to a new report coming in right now via Deadline, the seventh season of the dystopian anthology series managed to draw 10.6 million views in its first full week on Netflix from April 14-20. That feels like easily enough to ensure that it comes back for more, but we have never really felt as though it was in any serious danger.

At this point, we really do think that the show coming back for more is mostly dependent on one thing above all else: Creator Charlie Brooker having some new and great ideas. At the time of this writing, it is hard to have any major concerns just because this series has been so consistently successful year in and year out. Why would we think that it is is going to be going anywhere at this point? It is not as though the tech world is going to be going to be suddenly peaceful and immune to interesting stories.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this show can just keep up the quality, given that we would say that by and large, season 7 was a revelation. It was easily one of the better batches of episodes that we’ve had a chance to see from Black Mirror in quite some time, and is also leagues better than what we saw back in season 6.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

