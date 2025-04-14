Black Mirror season 8: Director on potential for more USS Callister

In some other recent pieces over the past few days, we have discussed the possibility of more Black Mirror set in the world of “USS Callister.”

After all, can’t you argue that the end of “Into Infinity” last week merits it on some level? If you need a quick refresher, many of the crew members now find themselves in a spot where they are attached to Nanette’s mind, meaning that this is far from a happy ending given that they have very little control. Also, here is where we remind you that she has not been rushing around to find a fix.

So while nothing in regards to a threequel here has been confirmed, we can at least say that the episode’s director in Toby Haynes is eager to keep things going. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he indicates that it is tied to finding the right story and getting much of the cast back:

Who knows? It might be completely impossible to get these people into the room again to shoot another film, and that would be very sad. But if the planets align… It took a lot to make these planets align, and I have absolute faith in Jessica and Charlie in making the planets align one more time, and if they were to line up, we’ve got a fantastic premise to begin on. I’m praying they get it together and I see a script in a few years time, or in a year’s time. I’ll be down for it. I will always be available for “Callister.” It’s been a dream working on it again and to work with those guys would be just fantastic.

First and foremost, we of course hope that you are going to see a season 8 renewal announced sooner rather than later. Sure, it feels like a sure thing, but it is far more comforting when the announcement is official.

