Black Mirror season 8 premiere date: When could it come?

At the time of this writing, there is no premiere date for a Black Mirror season 8 — how can there be when there is no renewal?

Yet, at the same time, we are very much optimistic that there will be more opportunities to dive into Charlie Brooker’s world of chaotic, innovative stories. Netflix has to know that this is a program so much bigger than them, and also one that is popular all over the world. It would be great to see more sooner rather than later.

With that being said, however, Brooker himself knows that there is only so much say that he even has in the matter. After all, a lot is going to come down to whether or not people actually watch! Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the subject, the show creator had the following to say when asked if season 8 will premiere fairly soon:

That’s down to people watching the show, watching it again, watching it a third time, watching it a fourth time to check that was the right decision.

Brooker is speaking partially in jest, but there is a lot of truth within what he is saying here. The entire future of the series in terms of the schedule is tied to when Netflix renews it. Fingers crossed that this happens within a handful of weeks; if that happens, then you can make the argument that the next season could launch in 2026. Of course, the structure of the show does make it that it could come back at any time and still be okay when the dust actually settles. You always want to get new viewers at the same exact time!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

