Black Mirror season 8: Does show creator have any ideas?

We recognize that at this point, there is no formal news out there about a Black Mirror season 8 over at Netflix. Are we hopeful? Sure. This is a landmark show that is about so much more than just the story of a single episode. It is an institution.

Of course, there is that part of us that not-so-secretly feels like Netflix has an obligation to bring this show back. However, at the same time we are well-aware that television does not work like that, and the powers-that-be do not owe anyone an iota of anything. They can choose to bring Black Mirror back more or less whenever they want, and they could opt to cancel it as well.

If there is any one thing that we can say here, it is simply that there are more stories that creator Charlie Brooker would like to tell. Speaking to this further in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, he had the following to say:

Yes, there are some stories that are pretty much fully baked and ready to go. And there are others where I’ve got chunks of story or concept that I’m just slightly trying to work out. I’ve got the concept, but not quite the story. I’ve got a chunk of the story, not quite the concept. So there’s a mix.

For the time being, Brooker has time to figure this out further as we await a renewal — and even after that, there would likely be some time before filming. There is a chance that more sequels could be produced here but even if they aren’t, you can still deliver a lot of Easter eggs. After all, we saw plenty of that this season already!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

