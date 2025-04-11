Black Mirror season 8: EP on possible third ‘USS Callister’ story

If you have seen the entirety of Black Mirror season 7 at the moment, then you may have mixed feelings about the end. How can you not?

After all, it was great that “USS Callister: Into Infinity” continued the story of the original, but it also allowed for an ending that was far from conclusive. While Nanette may have scored a victory, at the same time the rest of the crew are basically “living” in a captive world alongside themselves. We’re in a world now where they are in a sense prisoners, and that is a hard thing to deal with at present.

So is there already a definite plan for a third story? Far from it. Speaking to Tudum, here is what creator Charlie Brooker had to say on the subject:

“I would not rule it out, [but] I wouldn’t say we’ve got a definite plan to do that … There are several Black Mirror episodes I’d definitely return to if we found the right story.”

In other words, do not look at this as a guaranteed sign that there is going to be a third “Callister” story in season 8, which is technically not even confirmed at the moment. We are still hopeful that there could be one but at the same time, there is really no need for that to be rushed. We do not think that Netflix is looking to cancel the show, especially since it generates a lot of attention over time. Do we think this season had a bit more of a task in trying to rebuild some trust? We suppose, mostly because season 6 had some polarizing episodes as the show shifted a little bit more towards horror than they really needed to at the end of the day.

