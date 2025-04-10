Black Mirror season 7: Cristin Milioti on USS Callister future

After today’s big Black Mirror season 7 launch at Netflix, can’t you argue that there is room for yet another version of “USS Callister”?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note that there is a certain bit of irony to what we are saying here at the moment. The first episode starring Cristin Milioti actually contained a solid beginning, middle, and end. You could easily argue that there was no reason to continue the story at all after that! Yet, Charlie Brooker did, and “Into Infinity” this week ended in a way that actually felt less satisfying. After all, Nanette is now in a situation where she is effectively inhabiting some of the crew, and they do not have any will of their own.

So as of right now, is there a chance for a part three for this story? Let’s just go ahead and say that anything goes. In a new report at TV Insider, it is noted that Milioti has yet to see any evidence that a third story is coming in this world. Yet, she does express what intrigues her about playing this part and the story’s overall themes:

“What I think [Brooker] explores in both of these episodes is how power corrupts people … What [would it] mean for someone who has had such a strong moral compass, who then gets a taste of getting control of people?”

For now, we’ll have to wait and see exactly what happens — for us personally, though, it does feel like you could easily do a standalone series of films in this world rather than just isolated movies here and there.

What did you think about the Black Mirror sequel to “USS Callister” overall?

Would you watch a full show all about this? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other thoughts on the series.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

