Black Mirror season 8: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

With today serving as the big launch of Black Mirror season 7, why not take a moment to discuss the odds of a season 8?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start things off here by noting that the show is currently celebrating a well-received batch of episodes! This may be the strongest version of the show in years, and we do tend to think that shifting back to a sci-fi focus has been a huge boost for the series after a polarizing season 6.

So with all of this in mind, we do think the odds are extremely high that there is going to be another chapter. Not only that, but it would be strange in the event that we didn’t get that, all things considered. Our hope here is that the renewal gets announced soon, mostly because that would help creator Charlie Brooker in order to come up with as many great stories as humanly possible. The faster that happens, and the better it is going to be more or less for all parties involved.

As for when season 8 of Black Mirror could premiere, let’s just say that there is also an interesting discussion to have on that subject, as well. Of course, it would be great if we were to come in here and say that we will see more of the show moving into the spring or summer of next year, but that may be a little more ambitious. Our general sentiment is that the fall of 2026 will be the earliest we get the show back, but in a sense, that is also still subjective — and it may take a little bit of time still for us to get some sort of news.

