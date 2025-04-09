Black Mirror season 8: Show EP on future ideas

As we await the arrival of Black Mirror season 7 on Netflix a little later this week, we should note that nothing is certain on the future. Yet, at the same time, there is no cause for concern. So long as people continue to watch the show, we do tend to think that the streaming service will greenlight more.

After all, just remember for a moment that this is one of those shows that could always have more ideas, especially since sequels are rare and Charlie Brooker is one of those creators who seems to be constantly looking at the outside world for inspiration.

Speaking in a new interview with the BBC, Brooker himself indicates that there is no real end in sight for the show at present:

“Hopefully [it will run and run]. Selfishly, it’s a fun job … Technology is developing in the real world very quickly.

“That means there are more sources of inspiration, and… the viewer is experiencing more [technological] things in their everyday life.

“We can do stories that I wouldn’t have thought of 10 years ago, and also, you don’t need to explain some of the concepts to people because they’ve got it in their phone.”

Honestly, we just love the vision of Brooker as someone who knows Black Mirror is special and is not looking to run from it at any point. There are very few other series out there quite like it, and we hope that viewers out there do not take it for granted. Sure, we recognize that not every single episode is a runaway hit or creatively successful; however, that is a part of what actually makes this show so unique! What other programs out there even are willing to take these kind of risks?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

