Black Mirror season 8: Are more sequels possible?

In a matter of days you are going to be seeing the premiere of Black Mirror season 7, but why not think about season 8 as well?

First and foremost here, we do think that it is worth noting that Netflix could keep this show around however long they want, and for good reasons. Why hurry into sending it out to pasture at this point? Because you have new actors the majority of the time in every episode, there are almost always opportunities to reboot things.

Yet, we know that there is one thing that is changing with season 7, which is giving us a sequel to the ever-popular “USS Callister” episode. This alone is enough to make you wonder whether or not it is possible that we see more of them down the road.

Could it actually happen? Well, let’s just say that creator Charlie Brooker is open to it. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he has the following to say on the idea:

“There’s a degree of freedom within the format … We’ve done a sequel for the first time this season. We’re now looking at old episodes and thinking, ‘How could you revisit that idea?’ As long as it’s interesting, I’m allowed to make it and people continue to fucking watch, I’d like to keep making the show.”

There are a lot of classic episodes that we could use sequels to and yet, at the same time you have to figure out a way to pick and choose the right ones. You also don’t want to hurt the legacy of the original. “Callister” feels like a great start, but we will see just what happens from here.

