Black Mirror season 7: Show EP on USS Callister sequel

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see the Black Mirror season 7 premiere over at Netflix. There are many exciting stories ahead but still, one of the most notable ones has to be the sequel to “USS Callister.” The original installment was one of the most iconic installments in the history of the show, so how do you raise the stakes?

Well, we do think that one of the most exciting things about this story is the opportunity it provides to bring much of the cast back — at least in terms of the characters who survived. Also, who does not love Charlie Brooker’s unique view of space?

Speaking per Deadline about what all is to come, show creator Brooker made it clear that he wanted to tell another story in the “Callister” world from the moment it came out:

“Of all the stories we’ve done this one ended as though we were setting it up for the sequel … It went through various guises but in the end we made it feature length within the season. It took so long getting it together — we had the pandemic, writers’ strike and then had to get everyone’s schedules lined up, and that was its own Rubik’s cube on a unicycle.”

Hopefully this episode will end up being worth the wait, and also that it delivers something that is both satisfying and a little bit different at the same time. We certainly think that this story will be an especially big boost for fans of Cristin Milioti, who also had a chance to see some great stuff with her courtesy of The Penguin late last year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

