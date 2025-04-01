Black Mirror season 7 episode titles, cast confirmed in new video

With the Black Mirror season 7 premiere poised to arrive on Netflix come April 10, why not celebrate now with more news?

To be specific, today we come bearing a gift in the form of episode titles for all of the upcoming episodes this time around — and beyond just that, more information about who will be appearing in each one. There are some familiar faces, plus reminders that the show is looking to get back to its roots in more ways than one.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the video that spotlights everyone a little bit further. Meanwhile, you’ve got below the exact episode titles and cast members.

• Common People: (Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd and Tracee Ellis Ross)

• Béte Noire: (Rosy McEwen and Siena Kelly)

• Eulogy: (Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran)

• Plaything: (Peter Capaldi and Lewis Gribben (+Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry))

• Hotel Reverie: (Emma Corrin, Issa Rae and Awkwafina)

• USS Callister: Into Infinity: (Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpson)

Out of these episodes, we probably do not have to tell you that the “USS Callister” story is the one that is the most exciting, mostly because the first was so iconic and at this point, Milioti is an even bigger star thanks to The Penguin. However, at the same time we do love at least the ideas that the other stories are bringing, especially “Hotel Reverie” since it seems to be navigating the entire history of cinema in a particularly bizarre way.

For those who are not aware, the plan in general is for Black Mirror to dive a little bit more into science fiction, rather than just going in the horror direction we occasionally saw in season 6. Consider that a return to form.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Black Mirror season 7 at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

