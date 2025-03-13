Black Mirror season 7 premiere date, trailer revealed at Netflix!

We have been waiting for a long time for Netflix to give some more details about Black Mirror season 7 and today, the wait is over!

Today, the folks over at the streaming service confirmed that on Thursday, April 10, you are going to see the latest batch of six episodes arrive. For those who have not heard, the plan here is to give us stories that are more science fiction in style and feel than what we got in season 6, which had that whole “Red Mirror” vibe to it for the most part.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer for season 7 that absolutely does put some of the stories front and center — including a sequel to “USS Callister” that features Cristin Milioti (pictured above) front and center. Peter Capaldi, Awkwafina, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Issa Rae, and Chris O’Dowd are some of the other notable cast members this time around, and we really just hope that we’re going to see a lot of imaginative and/or terrifying content.

Now if there is one thing that we do very-much expect at the moment, it is for artificial intelligence to become more and more of a talking point on the show. Sure, we’ve seen it in some forms already and yet, at the same time we’ve come to an era now where Black Mirror is starting to become more and more similar to real life. (Go ahead and use whatever puns you want here.)

In general, let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that this season contains some iconic episodes that will really get people talking — that is when a show like this is ultimately at its best, right?

