America’s Got Talent: Sandra Risser delivers epic comedy routine

For a good bit of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we saw teases of Sandra Risser getting a chance to come out on stage. What do we know about her? Well, she is an 83-year old woman who spent most of her life in the corporate world before, after her retirement, trying to make her dream come true as an entertainer.

From the moment that she came out on stage, we could tell that she was nervous. Yet, at the same time, she delivered what was a raunchy and memorable routine where she compared shopping to sex. Sure, it was mostly the same joke in various forms throughout the whole bit, but she did get a lot of laughs. This is one of those routines we honestly thought could have lasted for a good while longer.

Is Sandra going to be a fan favorite? We tend to think so, especially when you think about how there has never been a comedian who has won the show before. We do think that she will need to surprise with her routine in the next round, but we are glad that she is going to have that opportunity. (At least hopefully — spots in live shows are rarely ever confirmed.)

In general, it is important to remember that for AGT, we are talking here about a story where the story is incredibly important. We need to be invested in these people because if you are not, how can you feel good about voting for them to win the grand prize later? It is certainly something that you have to think about.

What did you think about Sandra Risser and her routine on America’s Got Talent?

Do you think that we’re going to see her move forward into the live shows? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

