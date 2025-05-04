Saturday Night Live: Benson Boone sings ‘Mystical Magical’

We knew entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode that Benson Boone would be making his debut as the musical guest. So, what did he bring to the table?

For those unfamiliar with Boone’s work, we are talking here about an up-and-comer in the industry who, ironically, also has a TV connection after leaving American Idol. He also has become well-known for doing flips, which he did at the start of the performance — and then also sang directly to host Quinta Brunson.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

The first performance tonight was “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else,” a song that allowed him to show off his vocal pipes while also doing something that up-tempo and 1980’s-coded. You can make an argument here that Boone is in the running to be one of the better male pop stars we’ve had in a rather long time; he also looks a little bit like a young Pedro Pascal, and that certainly does not hurt.

We know that Boone is really popular with a younger generation but after this, doesn’t it feel there is a good chance he is going to make some older fans? We at least hope so.

As for the second song…

Boone came out here with “Mystical Magical,” a track that a little bit of soul and disco in it — but then also a lyrical pattern that was a little bit reminiscent of Jason Mraz. We do understand after these two performances why he is so popular, especially since he has such a unique since of style and is not really trying to do the same thing as anyone else.

Now that we’ve said that, there are probably an expiration date on his flips. Maybe he can do them a little bit longer and that’s it?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Saturday Night Live now, including some other upcoming hosts

What did you think about Benson Boone’s performance on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







