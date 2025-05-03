NCIS season 22: Sean Murray on McGee, longevity

As we get prepared to see the NCIS season 22 finale on CBS this Monday, we do tend to think that Sean Murray will have great stuff to do. In general, you can argue that he’s in the midst of his best arc on the series in years!

So is Tim going to be able to take down LaRoche once and for all? It may be fair to say, at least at the moment, that this situation is pretty darn complicated. Just remember that we are talking here about someone who claims that they have another secret to tell, and that may lead to a handful of different twists and possibly a cliffhanger.

At this point in his career, Murray does know his character backwards and forwards, and he also is able to help on-set in some unique ways. Speaking to Town & Country, the actor had the following to say about the relationship between him and his character:

“I have a pretty good idea of the line between McGee and myself. But that’s not to say that there aren’t any similarities; as you grow with a character, you start to integrate parts of yourself into these characters. McGee’s father is a Navy captain, my father is a Navy captain—things like that become inspire and can inform some of that stuff. But at the same time, let’s say I’m reading a new script, if something is off, if the dialogue isn’t right the way the phrasing is, or something just doesn’t ring correctly in terms of it being true to McGee, I see it right away and [know] we’ve got to fix it right away. That’s just probably from that character for such a long time.”

In general, we do think that the McGee – LaRoche arc has been wonderfully true to who the guy is, mostly in that he is relentless for the truth and interested in getting it whenever he can. He also remains hyper-intelligent and ambitious, even if he did not get the promotion to Deputy Director.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

