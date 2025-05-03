NCIS season 22 episode 20 (finale) video: A Carla Marino deal?

Monday night is poised to bring NCIS season 22 episode 20 to CBS and of course, we tend to think there is a ton of crazy stuff ahead. Are you ready for it?

Well, for those who are unaware for whatever reason, “Nexus” is the final episode and also the culmination of what we’ve had a chance to see so far. This is going to be an episode that gives some closure to the big story with LaRoche that we’ve seen all season, and is is also going to bring back the iconic actress Rebecca De Mornay as crime boss Carla Marino. She and Alden Parker have a longstanding history, but are they about to have to work together?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the official NCIS YouTube page, you can see a preview that is al about some delicate negotiations between Gary Cole’s character and Marino. We do tend to think that in general, we are poised to see a lot of pressure here on Parker’s part. These negotiations could have to do with both the Nexus cartel and then also some stolen nuclear material. In other words, this is not a situation where there is a lot of playing around to be had.

Of course, we do tend to think that the finale is going to tie up at least some loose ends — while at the same time, giving you a lot of new twists and turns as well. This is one of those shows that wants to keep you watching and with a season 23 already confirmed, we do not think that there is any real reason to stall things out here in the slightest.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including a few more details on what’s ahead — including a possible death

What do you most want to see moving into the NCIS season 22 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







