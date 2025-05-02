NCIS season 22 finale: Star teases upcoming death further

If you missed the big news from yesterday, it does appear as though the NCIS season 22 finale is going to kill someone off.

Who is it? Well, that is the central mystery at present. The biggest teases that we have to go on at this point are coming from star Wilmer Valderrama, who seems to be the person tasked with going on the promotional tour for the final episode of the spring.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to CBS Mornings, the actor did his part to give us maybe the slightest tease as to who could be going as we move forward:

“Somebody dies, and it’s not the murder of the week … It’s somebody, unfortunately, very close to us, and it’s going to be very earth-shattering and really heartbreaking.”

So who exactly could this be? Well, there are certainly a lot of questions about that but if they are “close to us,” does that mean that it is not a main agent? Well, then you could look at a recurring character or a family member of someone on the team. Of course, he may be speaking about all of us as fans when he says “close to us” … it all depends on your interpretation. The “heartbreaking” part makes us want to rule out LaRoche … would anyone be that sad?

For now, the most important thing is that now, we do think that there is a much greater reason to watch the NCIS finale live than there was previously, and that in itself is worthy of some sort of excitement. We certainly think that there could be a big cliffhanger, one that causes us to wait for months to get a clear answer.

Related – Get some more details now on the NCIS finale and everything you can expect to see at present

What do you most want to see moving into the NCIS season 22 finale?

At this point, who do you think could be dying? Share now in the comments, and also come back here for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







