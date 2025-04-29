NCIS season 22 episode 20 (finale) promo: The stand-off

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into NCIS season 22 episode 20. Are you ready for what’s ahead?

Well, we know at this point that “Nexus” is going to be one of the biggest finales that we’ve seen on the show in a rather long time. After all, consider what the stakes are at this point! We’ve seen the buildup regarding LaRoche and a lot of other characters over the past several weeks, and it does appear as though the Deputy Director is about to drop a key revelation or two.

While it remains to be seen exactly where the story is going to go, the promo for the finale here does signal that you are going to see some sort of violent stand-off with a number of different people — including an especially bonkers sequence with Torres at the center of it. If you were not exactly about the finale before this, don’t you have to be now? That is at least the take that we’ve got on it at the moment.

By the end of this episode, it is our hope that we are going to learn a little bit more about not just the Nexus cartel and LaRoche’s secrets, but also perhaps Parker and Lily — after all, we’ve seen continuous drops of information regarding the story at this point. Why back away from it now? At this point, we don’t really think that there is any logic in doing that. We tend to think that the finale is going to deliver at least some answers, while also setting the stage for the future with new questions.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

