NCIS season 22 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: The ‘Nexus’ story

As we prepare to see NCIS season 22 episode 20 on CBS next week, there is a ton of great stuff to anticipate from top to bottom.

After all, how can there not be when the finale is right around the corner? We’ve been building to the story of “Nexus” for quite some time, whether it be the LaRoche arc or learning more and more about Carla Marino. This season has done a great job of building up these various arcs and now, a lot will come to a head in a big, dramatic way. While it is not 100% confirmed that we’re going to get a cliffhanger, we do ultimately think that it could still happen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube if you want to score additional TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 20 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

“Nexus” – As NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future, on the 22nd season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We are lucky to obviously know that a season 23 is coming, and that is one big thing to look forward to. Another thing? A trailer for the Tony & Ziva spin-off is going to premiere at some point in the finale; that is going to premiere on Paramount+ this fall.

Related – Could some NCIS characters appear on the Sydney show moving forward?

What are you most excited to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 20?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap things up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







