NCIS: Sydney season 3: Is a crossover still possible?

We do think that with the NCIS: Sydney season 2 finale said and done on CBS, it does make more sense to think about the future.

So, for the sake of this article, why not talk more about those through the specific lens of crossovers? This is, after all, something that this franchise has done a really great job of giving us over the years — so why in the world would you move away from those now?

To date, the unfortunate thing when it comes to NCIS: Sydney here is that it hasn’t been able to do a lot of the big crossover events yet. It has been referenced in some other parts of the universe, but that is it. Admittedly, it is harder to do these sort of castings when you are filming in a completely different part of the world; why would that be any different now?

Well, the biggest reason we have hope here is that there is work being done now on season 3, and NCIS itself is not currently in production. There may be a way to make something work here, and it really just depends now on availability and if a story is in place. You could even just have someone showing up in video form if need be!

If nothing else, at the moment we just think that producers are always going to be open to doing something with the rest of the universe. We also tend to think that series like NCIS: Los Angeles and Hawaii are also on the table. It would be great to even see someone from New Orleans, but CBS and the franchise tend to forget about it a lot of the time.

