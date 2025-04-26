NCIS: Sydney season 3 spoilers: EP teases ‘bigger’ stories ahead

For those out there who are unaware, work is already being done on NCIS: Sydney season 3 — meaning the cast and crew are ahead of the game! The unfortunate thing is that we could be waiting a while to see it, as there are still many mysteries lingering out there — take that Blue cliffhanger, or even how many episodes we even going to get moving forward.

Of course, at this point the writers can only share so much insofar as information goes — but why not go ahead and hear more about the story in a general sense?

Speaking in a new interview right now with TVLine, show executive producer Morgan O’Neill indicated that on paper, it appears as though we are going to get something that is pretty darn epic:

Anything I say is going to be a little bit too leading, but I promise you, from all the way down here, Season 3 is going to be way bigger than Season 2.

Of course, “bigger” can mean many things but at the very least, we take it to mean some action sequences will bar larger in scope and hopefully with that, stuffed full of some surprises. If the writers find a way to really flip expectations on their head and also show even more of Australia, we’re going to be more than thrilled.

Also, given that production for the flagship NCIS is currently done, is there a way to feature one of those cast members for an episode? What about an alum from one of the other shows no longer on the air? We tend to think that at this point, there are a lot of different things worth thinking about.

