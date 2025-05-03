Elsbeth season 2 spoilers: Carrie Preston on Kaya’s exit

Following this past episode of Elsbeth season 2, we certainly understand if people are sad: Carra Patterson is no longer a series regular. Kaya has been promoted and as exciting as that may be for her, it is far less so for us as viewers. She was a huge part of the show and beyond that, her relationship with the title character was super-endearing.

For the time being, we do think we have to take a wait-and-see approach regarding whether or not this is going to work. That is always the case when a show decides to take some big swings creatively.

Speaking in a new interview right now with TVLine, here is at least some of what Carrie Preston had to say about the big change:

“What I love about our show is that we don’t get too comfortable in anything, and so we enjoy those moments together [between Elsbeth, Kaya and Wendell Pierce’s Captain Wagner] when we have them, and we will continue to enjoy them more when we get them, and we’ll probably appreciate them even more because we won’t be getting them every day … So I think it’s an opportunity to really enrich the character and the storylines, to have a fresh new take on what Elsbeth is like when she doesn’t have someone like Kaya to lean on. How is she going to walk onto a crime scene without her? What’s that going to look like?”

Now for those of you who are not currently aware, it has been reported already that you are going to be seeing Patterson return in some capacity for the upcoming third season — even if it will just be a guest spot, this character is still a major part of the world. That won’t change.

