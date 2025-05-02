Elsbeth season 2 episode 20 promo: The prison mystery?

We have known for a good while now that the upcoming Elsbeth season 2 finale would be featuring a ton of iconic guest stars. However, there were still questions regarding the premise.

Luckily, this is where we are happy to swoop in here and say that we do have some legitimate answers — and also, it feels like we are going to have a great time watching it all play out.

If you head over here, you can see the Elsbeth finale promo, one that also feels like an homage to Chicago with a musical number thrown in here. Carrie Preston’s character seems to be behind bars, perhaps to get some valuable information. Is the musical number something that she imagines in her head? Possibly, but this is in actuality a pretty dangerous situation for the character given that she’s going to come face-to-face with a lot of the people that she previously helped to put away on the show. This could be a really fun hour — but at the same time, one that is feverishly chaotic. We know that for us, we are prepared for this story to throw us for a loop and also toss up mentally in a lot of different directions.

Is there a chance that we have a big cliffhanger at the end of it all? In a word, absolutely. However, at the same time we also do not think that this is necessarily one of those episodes where you really do need something like that for it to work. Because this show is so excellent with what it does in general, it feels like people are going to keep on watching no matter what is in the finale and/or how it ends.

