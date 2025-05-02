Elsbeth season 2 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: ‘Ramen Holiday’

Next week on Elsbeth season 2 episode 20, you are going to see one of the most ambitious stories yet in “Ramen Holiday.” What can you expect?

Well, first and foremost, this is where we do come in here noting that this is the big-time finale, and one that is going to feature a ton of guest stars from the first two seasons. Want to see the general story? Then take a look at the synopsis below:

“Ramen Holiday” – When Elsbeth tries to solve a murder, she comes face to face with many familiar suspects, on the season two finale of the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

Now as for who some of the guest stars are, this is a pretty impressive list. Here is what CBS announced on this subject earlier this season:

Stephen Moyer reprising his season one role of theater director Alex Modarian

Retta reprising her season one role of elite matchmaker Margo Clarke

Gina Gershon reprising her season one role of plastic surgeon Dr. Vanessa Holmes

Elizabeth Lail reprising her season one role of young tech CEO Quinn Powell

Arian Moayed reprising his season one role of cocktail bar owner Joe Dillon

André De Shields reprising his season one role of fashion designer Matteo Hart

Alyssa Milano reprising her season two role of former mafia princess Pupetta Del Ponte

Mary-Louise Parker returns for another episode this season after her first appearance on April 3 as decluttering guru Freya Frostad

Ethan Slater returns for another episode this season after his first appearance on April 10 as chatty new hire Officer Reese Chandler

Could there also be others? It is a fun thing to consider but honestly, we’re just thrilled that the show is delivering what they are here. So few other series can even come close to attempting something like this, so it is easy to be psyched for the future.

What do you most want to see moving into Elsbeth season 2 episode 20?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







