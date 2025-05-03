Gen V season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Gen V season 2 between now and the end of May? Of course, there is a lot to discuss!

After all, shouldn’t this be a reveal that comes at almost any point now? Filming has been done for a good while now; not only that, but all general indications are that we are going to be seeing it back either the late summer or the fall. This season is going to be emotional in part following the death of Chance Perdomo; at the same time, we tend to think that a lot of the DNA from the greater The Boys franchise is still going to be here. You are going to be seeing some comedy, new characters, and also a story that likely dovetails from what happened with Homelander over on the original show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

We do not want to sit here and say with 100% certainty that a Gen V premiere date is going to be announced this month. However, at the same time, we tend to think there is a reasonably good chance. Amazon typically gives its shows two or three months of promotion — at least if they are the high-profile ones. There is certainly a reason to do so here, and we really just have to hope that there will be a hefty campaign around it as well.

One other thing to keep in mind

While season 5 of The Boys will be the final one, we do tend to think that the spin-off could still continue for some time after the fact. After all, why wouldn’t that be something that we want?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Gen V right now, including some other updates

What do you most want to see moving into Gen V season 2, no matter when it aired?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







