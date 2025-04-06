Gen V season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now almost a good week into April, is more news on Gen V season 2 right on the horizon? You can easily argue so! After all, the superhero spin-off has been done filming for a while and on paper, it makes sense you would see it back before too long.

So, what are the chances that a date gets announced over the weeks ahead? Let’s just say that there is at least a chance…

After all, go ahead and consider this first and foremost: Amazon tends to announce premiere dates for their big-ticket shows two or three months in advance, and we do tend to think that late summer / early fall is possible. We know that there were a couple of delays over the past couple of years, whether it be the industry strikes of 2023 or the tragic death of Chance Perdomo. Also, you have to consider that it takes a long time to render all the special effects necessary for a show like this.

With everything that we’ve laid out here, it would not be a shock if we are left waiting for a couple of months still to get a Gen V premiere-date announcement. Obviously, it would be great to get news before that, but this is one of those instances where patience is a virtue and you do have to recognize that they may want to take their time before getting some news out there.

What we do know here story-wise is that the second season is going to write in Perdomo’s death into the story, and there is a new world for a lot of these characters after the insane events of The Boys season 4.

