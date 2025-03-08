Gen V season 2 premiere date: A March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about a Gen V season 2 premiere date between now and the end of March 2025?

Of course, there are so many different things that are worth getting into with this piece, but it only feels right to start with the following: We do think that more info about what lies ahead will be coming in the near future. After all, it is a little bit weird to consider the fact that there has been little to no discussion about the show’s future over the past month or two, especially while we’ve heard a good bit on The Boys season 5. (That season is actually not coming until 2026, but we recognize the desire to promote people like Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki being a part of it. All things considered, why wouldn’t you?)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

If we don’t get more news about Gen V season 2 this March, we tend to think that it is going to be coming at some point soon after, with the show itself likely coming in late summer or early fall. Along the way, there should be teases and all sorts of other fun stuff — all things considered, why wouldn’t there be?

As for what the story is actually going to be this time around…

We do think that tonally, this could be one of the more challenging seasons of any show out there. Just remember that the writers here are going to be addressing the real-life death of Chance Perdomo at some point in here, and that doing that in a lot of ways is so much easier said than done. Scripts were re-done to write out his character of Andre, so there are going to be emotional moments — but also the same sarcasm and satire that you have had a chance to see in the franchise as a whole.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Gen V right now, including other intel on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Gen V season 2 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







