Gen V season 2 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Are we going to hear something more on Gen V season 2 between now and the end of February? There are reasons to want it!

Before we go any further here, let’s just go ahead and note the biggest thing we’re trying to remember at present: The show has already wrapped up production. The wait for more premiere-date news in this instance does not have all that much to do with filming. Rather, it is just making sure that all of the visual effects here are good-to-go, and we know that this is a process that can take a substantial amount of time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reviews!

At this particular point in time, let’s just go ahead and say that we are hoping to see more news on Gen V before too long. Fingers crossed, a premiere date will be released between now and the summer … but it feels a bit optimistic to want something more at this particular moment in time. Why would it be rushed at this point? Prime Video does tend to release start dates for their shows a few months in advance but even with that in mind, it does feel as though things are a little bit early here still. Our ultimate hope is that if we are lucky, we are going to have a chance to see the show back in the summer. If that happens, we should hear something more in the spring.

As for the story to come, we know that a part of it is going to serve as a tribute of sorts for the late Chance Perdomo. Beyond just that, we’re also going to have a chance to see Marie, Emma, and Jordan try to escape from their current confinement, and we’re sure the end of season 4 of The Boys also has a role to play.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Gen V right now and what could be coming

Are you hoping to get more news soon when it comes to Gen V season 2?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







