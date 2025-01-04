Gen V season 2 premiere date: January 2025 reveal incoming?

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something big about a Gen V season 2 between now and the end of January? Obviously, we can say that the demand is 100% there. It has been well over a year since the first season of the spin-off aired and beyond just that, we’re also aware that filming here wrapped some time ago.

So what is going on behind the scenes here? Well, let’s just note that the post-production team is likely working into overdrive to make sure all of these episodes are edited and good to go. Our hope is that this will set up some really exciting stuff, but with visual effects in particular, we know that this process can take a fairly long stretch of time.

So what are we trying to say here? Well, it’s not altogether conflicted — we would be shocked in the event that a lot of news comes out on season 2 between now and the end of January. It still just feels too early, especially when most realistic prognosticators have the next Gen V season premiering in the summer. The best-case scenario here is that we are going to learn an official premiere date at some point in the spring, and then maybe a full trailer a month or two after that.

As for what the future holds here story-wise, it is known that at least a part of the story will begin by taking on the absolutely devastating events of The Boys season 4 finale through the lens of God U and the characters around it. This story will be referenced, but there are also some other events that need to be taken on. One more thing to note here is that the show will handle Chance Perdomo’s death in as emotional and humane a way that they can; we know that this universe can be silly and satirical at times, but this is a real-life event that left a void in all of the cast and crew’s hearts.

