The Equalizer star Queen Latifah reacts to cancellation

Yesterday, some of the unfortunate news first came out that The Equalizer season 6 is not going to happen at CBS. Were we surprised? Yes and no. We realized that the Queen Latifah series was on the bubble, but had also heard there was some conversation about a 13-episode renewal for a final season.

Why didn’t that happen? The simplest answer that we can offer is that it all came down to money — something that is often the case in these sort of situations.

So with this in mind, the biggest thing that we can really do at this point is simply react to the show coming to a close. In a post on Instagram, here is what Latifah had to say:

Stepping into a kick-ass role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be. Shakim and I at Flavor Unit are always excited to bring these kinds of roles and projects to life—and then we just hope you love them as much as we do. The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal.

Thank you to our amazing cast, crew, and producers and writers! And I can’t say enough about the FANS!Y’all have been so loyal, so loud, and so ride-or-die—and that’s exactly why we keep doing this. We can’t thank you enough. It means the world to us.

And don’t worry—I’ll be back kicking a– in something new real soon. Can’t wait to share it with you.

We do tend to think that the finale is going to give some sort of closure and with that, not all is totally lost. It is still sad — that much we can say with the utmost confidence.

