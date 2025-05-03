The Equalizer canceled; no season 6 coming to CBS

CBS has now made a decision on their final bubble series of the spring in The Equalizer — and unfortunately, it is not good news.

According to a report coming in right now from Deadline, the Queen Latifah series is not going to be coming back for a season 6. There were talks for a while about a 13-episode final season, and reportedly, there had already been a lot of concessions made behind the scenes (including from Latifah herself) to try and make it happen. However, that is simply not going to be the case. The upcoming season finale is now set to be the end of the series.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some TV reactions and reviews!

So why is CBS making this move? The simple answer is that they do not have ownership of The Equalizer on the studio side, which means that they profit less from it than they do their own in-house productions. Even though its ratings are good, financially the benefit is not there on the level it is for some other series. There are no plans at present for studio Universal to shop the series elsewhere, but we will wait and see if that changes.

In general, we will argue that this is a pretty strange TV double-shammy in that the flagship show has been canceled just a mere matter of days after the network decided to not pick up a planted spin-off starring Titus Welliver. We were always rather confused why such a show was even proposed, given that the original was felt to be a bubble show and hardly a guarantee for a renewal.

Now, here we are — but at least there are some indicators right now that the season 5 finale for The Equalizer will also offer up a measure of closure. Thankfully, the producers planned ahead with some contingencies in mind.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on The Equalizer, including what lies ahead in terms of the story

What do you think about The Equalizer being canceled at this point at CBS?

Do you wish that there had been more of the show? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







