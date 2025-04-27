The Equalizer season 5 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: ‘Decisions’

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see The Equalizer season 5 episode 18 — what more can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, we really just have to go ahead and say that this is the finale. By virtue of that, it is inevitable that it is going to be bigger than anything we’ve seen all season long. As of right now there is a chance that it could also be the series finale, but who knows if that turns out to really be the case or not? The folks at the network do have a few different things that they need to figure out there.

While we do wait for more news on the future, let’s just go ahead and focus on the story, shall we? Below, you can see the full The Equalizer season 5 episode 18 synopsis with some more insight when it comes to what is ahead:

“Decisions” – While on a romantic getaway, McCall and Dante are abruptly ambushed by Salazar and his army. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi finally decides to take the next step in her relationship with Captain Curtis, and Dee meets with her favorite author who may be able to help her get into her dream university, on the fifth season finale of the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Just from the fact that we have a literal army showing up in this episode, you should get a pretty good sense of how high the stakes are and how intense they could become by the time the story ends. This show loves its life-or-death cliffhangers, so our advice is simple: Prepare for anything!

