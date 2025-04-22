The Equalizer season 6: The current state of possible CBS renewal

Is The Equalizer season 6 going to happen at CBS? Well, let’s start by noting that we still would like an answer to that. This is the only drama at the network that is still awaiting its fate one way or another, and it may take some time before that is finalized.

Here is what we can say at this point: There is a cause for optimism, at least at present. According to a new report from Deadline, there are conversations between the network and studio Universal Television over a renewal for the Queen Latifah series — even if it is for just a 13-episode final season. The potential spin-off starring, in part, Titus Welliver remains in contention.

The good news for The Equalizer is that the show does routinely perform rather well in the ratings and because of that, it is almost a shocker that it could end up being canceled at all. If this was a project house internally at CBS as opposed to an outside studio, we tend to think it would be just fine. That’s just not the case here.

For the time being, our hope is that this is one of those shows that does get proper closure, no matter what that really means. Even if the upcoming season 5 finale ties together some loose ends, does that mean that it will resolve everything? Not necessarily.

What we know about the season 5 finale

It is set to air on May 4, and the synopsis below does a good job of setting the table:

“Decisions” – While on a romantic getaway, McCall and Dante are abruptly ambushed by Salazar and his army. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi finally decides to take the next step in her relationship with Captain Curtis, and Dee meets with her favorite author who may be able to help her get into her dream university, on the fifth season finale of the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Do you want to see The Equalizer season 6 happen at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

