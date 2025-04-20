The Equalizer season 5 episode 17 spoilers: Last before finale

As we look towards The Equalizer season 5 episode 17 on CBS next week, there is one super-important thing to note: The finale is almost here! There are only two more installments to come, and that is without knowing if we are going to see a season 6 or not. (This is one of the few shows on the network still with a lot of uncertainty around it.)

So how is this particular episode going to stand out? Well, let’s just indicate that there is an action-packed story at the center of it, but also something that is pretty personal for Delilah: Prom night! This is such a seminal moment in her life, but will she be able to enjoy it?

Below, you can see the full The Equalizer season 5 episode 17 synopsis with additional insight on what is to come:

“Acceptance” – When Dante’s brother, James, seeks the team’s help to clear his client’s name in a shooting, they uncover a plot to bomb an international anti-terrorism conference. Meanwhile, Delilah gets ready for prom and learns she has been accepted to UCLA, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Just the Delilah storyline alone should be a good reminder that the series could be near the end of the road. While there could be a cliffhanger in the finale, there is also still a good chance that a lot of loose ends could be tied up, as well. In addition to the Queen Latifah series itself, you also have to wonder about the fate of the backdoor pilot introduced tonight. Both of these decisions could come at some point next month.

