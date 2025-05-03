Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 3, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? After the late-night hit was off the air for the past few years, we certainly get wanting more.

Now, are we about to have a chance to actually get it? Without further ado, let’s go ahead and start the celebration! You are going to have a chance to see the sketch show return tonight in the standard 11:30 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and you also have a rather fantastic host in Quinta Brunson who is back after a brief appearance in the 50th anniversary special. She has also hosted before, and we always are going to be game to celebrate a rare instance of a TV star actually getting to host while keeping their regular gig. This is even more rare when you remember that Abbott Elementary airs on a different network.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

Now, why not share a little bit more good news to go along with this? You are going to be seeing Benson Boone also serve as the musical guest for this episode, and that means that we’ll hopefully get to see some pretty energetic performances throughout. Boone has been a rising star over the past year and really, it felt inevitable that he would be on Saturday Night Live at some point.

(For those who are unaware, he’s also got a little bit of an interesting TV background — he is a former contestant on American Idol who left the show midway through his season.)

In general, we are just hoping that we have a chance to see a really fun show, one that we 100% expect to be full of pretty great surprises throughout.

Related – Get some more news regarding Saturday Night Live, including more in terms of the upcoming hosts

What are you most eager to see moving into the next new Saturday Night Live episode tonight?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way here in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







