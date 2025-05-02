Happy Face season 2: Show EP on possible renewal, more stories

Following the end of Happy Face season 1 on Paramount+ this week, it makes a lot of sense to wonder about the future. Are we about to get more?

Well, for the time being, the best thing we can say here is that the producers behind the scenes here would love to make more of the show. Whether or not that happens, however, is a totally different story, and based on a handful of factors. Take, for starters, the simple fact that Paramount is really in control when it comes to the future. The streaming service does not release viewership info publicly and of course, that means that we are in a state of greater uncertainty than ever before.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, showrunner Jennifer Cacicio did make it very much clear that there are some more stories that they could pull from:

…I just had a Zoom with Melissa the other day kind of picking her brain about the different cases she’s worked on and everything that’s happened with her dad … every single time I talk to her I’m just like, ‘God, there’s a wealth of material here.’ The story just keeps unfolding. He’s still trying to connect with her, she still has other people, like third parties, reaching out with her and trying to communicate with her for him. I have people reaching out to me trying to talk to me. It’s kind of unfolding, and a lot of the cases that she covers, he finds a way to try and kind of get involved, as well. There’s a lot in her podcast and in her memoir that we haven’t even touched on. She’s really had this wild life and I feel like, definitely, it has legs. There’s a lot of different directions we could go. I’ve always seen it as a multi-season show, definitely.

As for when a firm decision could be made here, our general feeling is that you are going to learn something within the next few months. In the interim, they will clock the first season’s performance — it is not just about the total viewership! Rather, it is about how many people watched the whole way through and if that will build excitement for more.

