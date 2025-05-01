Happy Face season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the events of the season 1 finale today on Paramount+, is there a good chance that a Happy Face season 2 will happen? Or, have we reached at this point the end of the road?

Well, we would more than understand anyone out there feeling somewhat concerned about the status of the series, but let’s just start off here by stating what we know in some official capacity: Very little. The streaming service has yet to confirm anything, but it does appear as though there is some potential story that could be explored.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

In speaking about all of this further to Us Weekly, here is just some of what star Dennis Quaid had to say:

“I’m going to leave [a decision about season 2] to [creator Jennifer Cacicio and Melissa G. Moore]. They have such a great imagination with that. [But the real Keith] has always said that there were more than eight [victims]. Whether he is doing that for attention — which probably is the case — that remains to be seen … But there’s more to explore here.

“What I love about the show is it’s authentic. That’s what it has going for it. If you love true crime … I mean I fall asleep to Dateline all the time — in a good way. But if you love true crime, you’re going to be addicted to this.”

So what will determine the future here one way or another? We do think that this is a hard question to answer but at the same time, it really comes down to the show’s streaming performance — and there are no official numbers there. If it performs well enough to justify the cost, then we could easily see it back. The same goes if the producers think that there is some room for real growth here.

Do you think we are going to see more on a Happy Face season 2 renewal in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







