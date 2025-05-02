NCIS season 22 finale promo: Will Alden Parker die?

It has been clear for us for a rather long time that the NCIS season 22 finale is going to deliver its fair share of fireworks. Are lives actually going to be on the line here? Well, for now, it does appear as though that may very well be the case.

Previously, star Wilmer Valderrama has noted that a character will die before the finale is over and if you head over to this link, you can see a new extended preview that suggests further that this will end up being the case. We tend to think that over the course of the episode you are going to have a chance to see a lot of twists and turns, and the show wants you clearly to be concerned about almost everyone.

After all, at one point in the preview, you see Alden Parker on the ground with a gun pointed at his head. Meanwhile, at another point it looks like McGee is trying to defuse a bomb. You’ve got a potential cartel in the midst of the story, plus also radioactive substances, a potential stand-off, and then whatever LaRoche has up his sleeve. The writers have clearly been building towards something here that is bigger than what we’ve seen on the show in quite some time, and we certainly would not be shocked if there is a cliffhanger.

Above all else, the promo makes it super-clear that we are going to be getting a pretty great hour that encapsulates what has been a part of the season from the beginning. Since we already know that a season 23 is coming, it is nice to just enjoy the episode without any sort of larger concerned packaged in there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

