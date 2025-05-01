NCIS season 22 finale spoilers: Wilmer Vanderrama teases a death

Are there going to be some things to be excited about entering the NCIS season 22 finale on CBS? Sure, but there are also causes for concern.

What is the biggest one? Well, it does seem as though at least a somewhat significant character is going to be written out of the story. Or, to be more specific, they will be killed off.

In a new interview this week on Live! with Kelly and Mark, Wilmer Valderrama confirmed the somber news by noting “I’m sad to announce that somebody is going to die on the show, and it’s not the [typical] villain of the week.”

Does that mean that NCIS is about to kill off a series regular? Not necessarily, and it is hard to imagine who they would take out. Killing Parker would require a new lead — maybe you argue that McGee is ready for that, but is he? We can’t imagine either Sean Murray or Brian Dietzen (who have both been around since season 1) leaving. Meanwhile, Valderrama himself has suggested in the past he has no interest in ever departing. Katrina Law’s future was just thrown into question last year, and what would be the story reason to get rid of someone like Kasie (Diona Reasonover) or Vance (Rocky Carroll)? If you are going to make a huge move like this, you have to find a way to justify it.

No matter what is decided here, Wilmer did note that the finale is going to very-much set the tone for the 23th season. With that in mind, our feeling in general is that a big-time cliffhanger is coming. That is something that this show doesn’t have to do, but it certainly is nice to have some major topics for discussion around this time of the year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

