SWAT season 8 episode 20 spoilers: The ‘Devil Dog’ story

As we do try to look ahead to SWAT season 8 episode 20 on CBS next week, there are reasons to be both happy and sad.

What’s the good news here? Well, it is pretty cool to note that former star Alex Russell is going to be coming back as a director for “Devil Dog.” The bad news, however, is that there are only three more installments left in the series. Remember that the series finale is coming on May 16 as a part of the two-episode event.

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 8 episode 20 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

“Devil Dog” – When Hondo’s ne’er-do-well cousin, Andre, goes AWOL from his Marine base during basic training, Hondo, Deacon and Daniel Sr. take a road trip to get the kid in line. But when they learn that Andre witnessed an illegal arms deal involving stolen military weapons, Hondo realizes there’s a darker explanation for Andre’s disappearance. And Alfaro plots to work outside the law when he discovers that his mother’s long-ago abusive ex is back in her life, repeating the violent ways of the past, on S.W.A.T., Friday, May 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The episode is directed by former series star Alex Russell.

We do not want to sit here and say that there is anything in here that necessarily sets the stage for the series finale; yet, at the same time, there could be some character sideplots that will matter come the end of the series. Watch with that in mind.

