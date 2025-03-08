SWAT season 8 finale spoilers: Will it end on a cliffhanger?

For those of you who have not heard as of this writing, the SWAT season 8 finale is now poised to serve as a series finale. CBS has canceled the show and while there is always a chance that Netflix or another streaming service / network picks it up, you can’t bank on that. Also (and as previously reported), CBS did not really even engage with the studio Sony this time around about a renewal. By virtue of that, it feels fair to say they are moving on and do not plan to reverse their decision.

In the past, we know that the Shemar Moore drama has ended seasons in a way that could have worked as proper series finales. Is that going to be the case here? For now, let’s just say that the answer is a little complicated.

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what Anna Enger Ritch, who plays Officer Zoe Powell on the series, had to say about how this season concludes:

I’ll say this: It will make you not want this show to end. You’ll want to keep watching what happens. There are so many avenues and directions to go, so many stories to tell, so many personal things… It will leave you wanting so much more.

Now, this quote does not necessarily suggest that we’re going to get the biggest cliffhanger of all time but simultaneously, it does seem as though you are going to be left with questions and that can be a tricky spot for a lot of viewers out there.

Ultimately, there are a handful of SWAT episodes we’re going to see before the finale no matter what. The plan is for that episode to come around in May.

