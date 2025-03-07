SWAT season 9: Shemar Moore wants more at Netflix, elsewhere

After the cancellation of SWAT at CBS on Thursday, series star Shemar Moore made one thing abundantly clear: He is not finished. While it remains to be seen if another network or streaming service is going to be willing to pick the show up, he is more than eager to try and make it happen.

In a post on Instagram, Moore (who has been a part of the CBS family for decades) kicked things off by thanking the network, but also still stating that regardless of the reason for the cancellation, he does not want to be done telling some of these stories. With that, he implored other places to give the show a shot.

In speaking about Netflix (who has hosted seasons of the show to great success), Moore noted that if they’re “interested in a show that is an autopilot, that the world is watching, we’d love to come play.” He then looked towards other networks:

“NBC, Fox, ABC … Hey, you want to come flirt with me? You’re invited to the barbecue. Pick your favorite restaurant. I will pay the bill, okay? So trust me, all of us — the family over at SWAT — we ain’t done chasing bad guys. Helicopter chases and motorcycle chases and car chases and blowing up stuff … we ain’t done.”

Will any of this work to save the show?

At the very least, we do tend to think there will be some discussions about bringing the series back. However, there is also one central issue in all of this in that this series does carry with it a hefty price tag, and also comes from an outside studio. We do think that Netflix is more likely than another broadcast network for this very reason.

Do you want to see a SWAT season 9 renewal happen somewhere else?

