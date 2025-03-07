SWAT canceled at CBS; no season 9 on the way

After some last-minutes saves over at CBS, we do come bearing some bad news for SWAT — it looks like there is not going to be a season 9.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the Shemar Moore series is getting canceled at the network and at present, there are no plans to bring it back for more. We’ll see if anyone else steps in to try and save it, but this year CBS opted to not even engage in renewal conversations with the studios. This is a clear sign that they just want to move forward, as opposed to trying to work out yet another deal.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other TV reactions and reviews!

In a statement, SWAT executive producer / showrunner Andrew Dettmann had the following to say:

“It’s heartbreaking news, primarily because it’s been such an immense pleasure working with this cast and crew to put out a show that we’ve always been proud of … They are truly an extraordinary group of people who have all worked so hard and have been so dedicated for all these eight seasons, overcoming countless challenges. I can’t give them enough credit. I feel so privileged to have been a part of the S.W.A.T. family.”

Meanwhile, fellow executive producer Shawn Ryan added the following:

“It’s been an extraordinary privilege to work on S.W.A.T. for eight seasons and tell the stories of Hondo and 20-Squad … I thank our fans, Shemar Moore, the rest of our cast, our producers, Sony Pictures Television, CBS Studios and CBS for the opportunity. Most of all I want to thank our tireless, dedicated crew who made our writers, directors and cast always look good. My greatest concern right now is for them.”

There are still more episodes coming this spring; however, the season finale is set now to be the end of the series.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the next SWAT episode

What do you think about SWAT getting canceled (again) at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







