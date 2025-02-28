SWAT season 8 episode 14 spoilers: ‘The Santa Clara’

For those not currently aware, SWAT season 8 episode 14 is poised to arrive on CBS next week — what more can we say now?

Well, for starters, it is worth noting that “The Santa Clara” feels like it is going to be one of the most action-packed stories that we have a chance to see — and also one that has a certain amount of adventure to it! After all, we are dealing here with treasure thieves in a way that may cause the Shemar Moore series to feel more like a heist drama than it ever has before.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s not forget that there is also some other longstanding stuff within this episode that also will be examined, and that includes a reasonable amount of drama when it comes to Gamble and the IA investigation.

Want to learn more right now? Then go ahead and check out the full SWAT season 8 episode 14 synopsis below:

“The Santa Clara” – When violent robbers loot a museum vault, fleeing with almost a billion dollars in treasure recovered from a sunken ship, Hondo and 20-Squad must chase down the thieving killers before they flee the country. Meanwhile, Tan reckons with the fallout from a SWAT Academy accident, and Gamble nervously awaits the verdict of her IA investigation, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what else is coming…

We know that there are several more episodes still this season, and here is where we issue a reminder that if you want to see a season 9 happen, this is a time to spread the word and encourage live viewing. SWAT is very much still on the bubble.

