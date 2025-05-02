Is Carra Patterson leaving Elsbeth, Officer Kaya Blanke?

Is Carra Patterson leaving Elsbeth following the events of season 2 episode 19 tonight? Of course, we understand wondering after what we just saw.

Because of all of this, we do think that there is some value in just going ahead and making things clear: We are at the end of the line for Officer Kaya Blanke as a major part of the show. The character has been promoted and moving forward, she will not be a series regular.

In a statement to Deadline, Patterson did indicate that she is exiting the series; yet, at the same time, you will see the character in the third season:

My character, Kaya Blanke, is embarking on a new adventure as the story continues to unfold, and I am excited to do the same. But we will see Kaya again – fans will find out what she’s been up to in her new role as ‘Detective’ next season when I come back to guest star and play with Carrie and Wendell. I am beyond grateful to the cast, crew, and producers, and of course, the fans, for all the love and support.

So why have this significant change at this point? Well, the aforementioned Deadline report suggests that it was a decision on the part of Patterson to step back, but one of the great things about Elsbeth in general is that there is this huge world that has been created — one that does give a lot of opportunities to play a part in stories here and there. Heck, remember the fact that entering the upcoming finale, you are going to see a lot of guest stars from the first two seasons come back and play a part.

