Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 5: Eli’s future

As we look towards Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 5 on Peacock next week, doesn’t it feel like a lot could change? Well, from where we stand at this point, it does feel like that could very well be the case.

Based on the way in which episode 4 ended, you really have to think that Eli Stabler is going to be front and center, and for good reason. He shot Pietro! We recognize his reasoning for it, but there is still a lot he will have to answer for and some tough conversations that need to be had. For the time being, that is something that we are at least prepared for.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

There is no official synopsis at the moment entering episode 5 but at the same time, we don’t think that one is needed to be curious about what is coming. We do think that street-level crime is going to be a big part still of what’s coming. Yet, it also needs to be more character-focused than almost anything that we have had a chance to see so far this season.

Are things ever going to be easier for the Stabler family? Maybe eventually we will get a chance to see that, but it certainly does not feel like the priority right now. Instead, we tend to think that the goal is going to be mostly working in order to ensure that the characters just press onward, investigations keep going, and Elliot finds a way to keep both his squad and his family together — though we recognize that this is going to be difficult to do.

Related – Get more thoughts now on Law & Order: Organized Crime, including the recent exit from the show

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 5?

How do you think the Eli situation will unravel? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







