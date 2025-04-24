Is Ainsley Seiger leaving Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5?

Is Ainsley Seiger leaving Law & Order: Organized Crime following the events of season 5 episode 3? At this point, let’s just say this: It is easy to imagine that is the case. After all, the Jet character excited the team this week following the traumatic events of episode 2. She has actually gone through a lot over the past few seasons, so it is honestly not that hard to imagine that she would be saying goodbye.

Now that we’ve said all of this, does that mean we are looking at a goodbye forever? That is a question that is rather difficult to answer right now.

For the time being, here is what we can say: According to Give Me My Remote, Seiger is departing the series; however, the actress has yet to confirm anything. We do tend to think that the character could come back at some point, but we’ll have to wait and see.

In general, we are well-aware of the fact that the greater Wolf Entertainment universe is one where characters do come and go. We’ve seen that over the years and with Organized Crime heading off to Peacock, we should also note that it is not that much of a shock that someone is departing the series following the move. The team could feel a little bit smaller moving forward, not that this is too much of a surprise given that Stabler is going to be front and center for most of the action.

So as we move forward, our general hope is that the Christopher Meloni drama remains dramatic and interesting; meanwhile, that we also do get some opportunities to see Ainsley do some other exciting stuff, as well.

What do you think about Ainsley Seiger’s apparent exit from Law & Order: Organized Crime at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

