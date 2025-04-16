Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Big changes on Peacock

We know that the premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 will air on NBC this week but moving forward, it is a Peacock exclusive.

From the very beginning, one of the big questions we’ve had is how different the show will be at its new streaming home. Luckily, we do have a little bit more intel all about that now, and courtesy of a new series regular in Dean Norris. He made his debut last season as Randall Stabler, but will now be around in a larger capacity.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of the Breaking Bad alum had to say on the subject:

“The changeover is significant … It allows the show to explore darker elements. We’ll quickly notice the difference in tone and language.”

This is something that personally we are going to welcome, and for so many different reasons. We are talking here about a franchise that has been forced to color inside certain lines for a lengthy period of time. This is a chance to get crazy and be big, bold, and dynamic. We want to see Stabler and some other characters push the envelope. All things considered, why wouldn’t you want to do that since you have an opportunity?

In the end, Organized Crime needs to do whatever it can in order to convince a lot of people to watch. Doing that is 100% easier said than done a lot of the time, and that is something that you should have to prepare for. All things considered, why wouldn’t you?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

