Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Benson, Stabler reunite

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 over at Peacock, know this: You will have a chance to see Benson and Stabler share the screen together.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a new preview that guarantees that Mariska Hargitay is going to appear as her SVU character, with the site noting that she will be in the second installment of the season. It is notable that this is the first episode to exclusively stream on Peacock, which could be a smart way for the show to draw some subscriptions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

So in what capacity are Benson and Stabler spending time together? Well, this is where we do have to share a little bit of bad news. Basically, Elliot is going to be hospitalized! While we’re sure that he is going to be able to pull through, at the same time we do tend to think that we are going to be seeing a lot of adversity for him both before and after this incident plays out. We do think that danger is going to constantly being around the guy just because the work that he’s doing.

Before the crossover…

The premiere “Lost Highway” is going to air on both NBC and Peacock, and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what you are going to be seeing throughout it:

04/17/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler goes undercover as a big rig driver to expose an international smuggling ring; as he settles into his new identity, he gets to know the “working girls” and a pattern of disappearances emerges. TV-14

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Law & Order: Organized Crime, including what else you can expect

What are you most eager to see moving into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







