Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 trailer: Back in action

If you have not heard for whatever reason, you are going to have a chance to see the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiere next month — not only that, but it is going to be delivered on both NBC and Peacock! After that the Christopher Meloni series will be a Peacock exclusive, with the hope being that viewers are going to flock over and check it out.

Will that work? That remains to be seen but for now, we can at least note that this season is going to be as intense as anything that Elliot Stabler has encountered so far.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the aforementioned trailer in full, one that gives you a lot of danger, drama, and at one point, Stabler’s life on the line! The synopsis below also gives you a little more on some of the adversaries he would have been up against:

Season five explores the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

With the move to streaming, it is our hope that we are going to be seeing a story that feels more serialized than what we have seen before — and personally, we also do think that this suits the format of this show perhaps more so than something procedural.

Let’s just hope that there is a good many viewers who do get Peacock to check out the show — after all, why wouldn’t we want to see a season 6?

Related – See more news on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 right away

What are you the most eager to see at present entering Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







